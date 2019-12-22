|
|
Gabriel Pierre Gabe' Plamondon April 20, 1933 - November 27, 2019 Vista Gabriel "Gabe" Plamondon, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness on November 27, 2019. One of eight children, three boys and five girls, Gabe was born in Amos, Quebec, Canada, on April 20, 1933, to the late Theofred Plamondon and Noella Lebone. Gabe married Therese Ann (Trudel) Plamondon on October 12, 1957 in Quebec. Gabe and Therese moved to Vista, California, with their two daughters, Lyne (Plamondon) Noella and Sylvie (Plamondon) Snyder in 1961. Eager to start a new business in the United States, Gabe purchased and built a thriving auto repair business in Vista, "Vista Firestone." He was dedicated to growing that business which he did for many years until he sold the business to pursue other interests. For a time, Gabe and his late wife also owned a jewelry store in Vista, "The Jeweler." Gabe was very active his entire life in the Vista community and was one of the city's very vocal ambassadors. He was a longtime member of the Vista Optimist Club and the Vista chapter of the Elk's Lodge. Gabe was also involved with the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Not one to remain inactive, Gabe, a licensed real estate broker, also purchased and redeveloped properties in Vista. He was also a very active golf enthusiast, thoroughbred racing fan, and card player. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Therese, on August 6, 2019. Gabe is survived by his two daughters, Lyne Plamondon Noella and Sylvie Plamondon Snyder, his two sons-in-law, Peter Seidel (Lyne) and Philip Cohen (Sylvie); his granddaughter, Nicolette Manescalchi, her husband Nick Schrader, his great-grandson, Llewyn and his grandson Bearnardo Manescalchi. He is also survived by his brother Marcel Plamondon and sisters Lise Guay, her husband Gaston, Rollande Plamondon, and Denise Plamondon. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Vista Optimist Club, 600 Optimist Way, Vista, CA 92081. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on January 11, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm sponsored by and held at the Vista Optimist Club, 600 Optimist Way, Vista, CA 92081.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019