Gail Grotke Tauscher January 23, 1948 - September 22, 2019 San Diego Gail Grotke Tauscher, age 71, of San Diego, CA, died surrounded by family and close friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Gail was the daughter of the late Earl and Virginia "Kay" Grotke. She was born in Corpus Christie, TX. As a child, Gail lived in Milwaukee, WI, and Los Angeles, CA, before moving to San Diego in 1955. Gail graduated from Granite Hills High School in 1966, and received her BS degree in Mathematics from SDSU in 1970, and earned her California teaching certificate in math education in 1971. Gail shared her love of math as a junior high math teacher for many years. She taught at Horace Mann Junior High School in San Diego and in Falls Church, VA, schools. Gail later tutored students in math, and worked part-time in a local quilt shop for several years. Gail married Navy Lieutenant John F. Tauscher in 1974, and raised two children, Katherine and Elizabeth. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, volunteer, and friend. Gail was an accomplished and passionate quilter and was a member of several quilt groups including a La Mesa group she attended for 20 plus years, the Village Quilters Guild, and other informal sewing groups. Gail was a member of the Unity Center in San Diego, where she attended services, participated in and hosted discussion groups, and volunteered. Gail is survived by her husband, John F. Tauscher, daughters, Katherine and her husband Greg of Wellesley, MA, and Elizabeth of Mountain View, CA, her brother Guy Grotke and sister-in-law, Dawn Otsuka, two grandchildren Honora and Violet, her extended family Barbara Cooper, Nancy Hamilton, Brian Scudder, Mark Scudder and special friends Cheryl Foreman, and Ruth Tsunoda. A Celebration of Life Service was held at the Unity Center Chapel on Thursday, September 26th, Reverend Wendy Craig-Purcell officiating. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to the Unity Center, 8999 Activity Rd., San Diego, CA 92126, Just-in-Time, 4560 Alvarado Canyon Rd. Ste 2G, San Diego, CA 92120, or Sharp HealthCare Foundation, 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego, CA 92123.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019