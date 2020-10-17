Dear John, Katie and Elizabeth, All of us Hardy's were so saddened to learn of Gail's passing. We all remember with such warmth the fun times on Red Cedar and will keep you all in our hearts. Fondly, Margaret and AJ, Alex and Vanessa
October 21, 2019
Dear John,
Very saddened to learn of Gail's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Bruce & Lorraine Dehner
