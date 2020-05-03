Gail Jeanette Wright Pendell Piraino September 18, 1930 - April 4, 2020 SAN DIEGO Gail lived every day of her life with rare and amazing courage, grace and joy. Born in Pasadena, CA, to Nina Helene Belt and Delmar Wright. Gail graduated from Van Nuys High and started college at UCLA. Gail's education was interrupted while she raised her family, and traveled the world, living in Florida, Kansas, Virginia, Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippine Islands and Italy. Continuing her education later she received a Bachelor's degree at age 62 from San Diego State University, followed by a Master's degree at age 72 from California State University Dominguez Hills.Gail built a career as a Certified Financial Planner from 1974 to 2003. In 1977, she was one of 17 women to get a Certified Financial Planners designation; very active in the local professional societies-IAFP and ICFP, serving as President of both San Diego chapters as well as on the National Board of Directors for the ICFP. In private practice as a Registered Investment Advisor in 1986, a fee-only advisor, specializing in Estate Management, deeply committed to integrity and the fiduciary standard.In 2004, Gail found a new passion in watercolor painting and developing a signature style of Japanese inspiration. Enjoying travel, golf, bridge, avid reading, theater and movies, as well as art appreciation, Gail felt blessed and gave back through volunteer work and charitable contributions to worthy causes. She took the greatest joy, as she said, in "squeezing the juice" of her deep relationships with her family and friends.Gail is survived by her husband, Daniel Piraino, twin brothers and their spouses, Evan and Cynthia Wright, and Neil and Joan Wright, predeceased by her brother, Harlan Wright and son, Carl Pendell, Jr, and survived by her son, Mark Pendell, her daughter, Pamela and son-in-law, Joel McLean; her grandchildren, Katie and Eric Domes, Sean and Meagan McLean, Scott and Brooke McLean, Kimberly and Matt Conley, Erin and Christopher Wilkins, and Kyle Pendell, as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her stepchildren, and their spouses, Daniel W. Piraino and Cindy Hughes, Kathleen Piraino and Jim Goldberg, and Carol Piraino and Karen Lucian.Her family and many friends will miss her terribly, but we have her gift of undying love and so many treasured memories, and she now has peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store