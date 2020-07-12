Gail Labadie Kimmons December 14, 1948 - May 14, 2020 Florida Gail peacefully rejoined her twin sister, Gloria, Elizabeth, brothers, David and Scott, and will be missed by her two surviving brothers, Edward and Timothy, extended families and friends.A devoted mother and faithful wife, she cherished family traditions and holidays, nurturing loved ones and doting kindness on her pets.In the long arc of her life, from Rosary High School in San Diego to Lancaster, CA, to Gulf Breeze, FL, she will be remembered as a scrupulous homemaker, a valued employee in office administration roles, an accomplished pianist and singer practicing historic harmonies with Gloria, a devotee of ballet, a devout, trusting and generous soul, a prolific communicator, congenial but assertive, bright and energetic to the end.Private family ceremony August 21 at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, Bonita, CA.Please share your thoughts, memories, photos, and good wishes at the guestbook, below.



