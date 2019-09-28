|
Gail Louise Hutchings April 27, 1936 - September 8, 2019 Escondido Gail Louise Hutchings, 83. Born April 27, 1936 in Ohio, Gail Hutchings passed away Sunday September 8, 2019. Gail was a homemaker and was the bookkeeper for B&G Nursery, Inc. which was the business she and her late husband Bill started in 1960 in Valley Center. She was a member of Community Lutheran Church. Gail was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2010. She is survived by her son David Hutchings, (Renea); son Jeff Hutchings, (Lisa); daughter, Shari More (Dan). Grandchildren Jordan More, (Ashley); Hannah Staton, (Jake), Whitney Hutchings Janbenjanath (Top), Alex Muir, (Nathan) and great granddaughter Charlotte More, sister Donna Bosche, step brothers Dean and Gene Bosche. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday October 4th, 2019 at Community Lutheran Church in Escondido. There will be a private internment. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Valley Center History Museum, 29200 Cole Grade Rd. Valley Center CA 92082
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019