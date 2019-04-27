Resources More Obituaries for Gail Dimitroff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gail Ruth Dimitroff

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gail Ruth Dimitroff July 12, 1935 - April 21, 2019 La Mesa Gail Ruth (Henderson) Dimitroff, 83, died on April 21, 2019 (Easter Sunday) at home in Mount Helix surrounded by her family and friends. Born on July 12, 1935, in Chicago, Gail's family moved to San Diego in 1942. She attended Rosary High School (President, class of 53) and earned an MA degree in English Literature (Humboldt State) and a PhD in Leadership and Human Behavior (United States International University). A long supporter of women's rights and issues, she chaired the San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women in 1980. She also taught Women's Studies at Grossmont College in the 1980s. She went on to become a business and process management consultant, working at Convair and Space Systems, General Dynamics, and then for consulting firms where her clients included the Navy and Air Force. More recently, she served as an officer of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. She was a spiritual peacemakerfor over 35 years, she held monthly full moon meditations at the Native American Medicine Wheel at her home. Gail was a student of esoteric astrology and was a faculty member of Morya Federation, an online school for esoteric studies. In 2004, she published her memoir, "Mande!", about her adventures in Mexico, followed by "Fire-Gazing," in 2012, on the esoteric aspects of the transits of Venus. Known and deeply loved for her commitment to world peace, Gail promoted programs funded by the Fred J. Hansen Foundation, such as the Women PeaceMakers Program and the Hansen Summer Institute at the University of San Diego. She was a member of the Vedanta Society of Southern California and practiced and taught Transcendental Meditation. Gail loved to travel and explored many parts of the world, living in Monterrey, Mexico and Paris, France for extended periods of her life. She was predeceased by her son, Fred Burns. She is survived by her devoted husband of forty-eight years, Tony Dimitroff, and her children Jeanne Leary (Mark Leary), Len Burns, Chris Burns and Kate Dimitrova (Brad Frazier), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family extends deep gratitude to her compassionate caregiver, Tara Milligan, who lovingly cared for Gail. A memorial service for friends and family will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 11 am at the Vedanta Society of Southern California, 1440 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92103. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries