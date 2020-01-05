|
Galen Byron Maddy January 30, 1944 - October 22, 2019 Carlsbad Galen Byron Maddy, 75, from Carlsbad, CA, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was born to the late Byron and Frances Maddy in McGregor, Minnesota, on January 30, 1944. After graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, and serving in the US Marine Corps, he relocated to the Carlsbad area where he spent the next 45 years as a fiduciary in the financial services industry and held successful careers as a columnist, author, land banker, mortgage banker, and financial advisor. A veteran of the Marine Corps, Galen held a particular interest in the welfare of America's troops. He added to his already decorated portfolio by taking on the task of helping wartime veterans obtain greater financial security, a work he was most proud of in his career. He created and authored The Veteran's Friend, an assistance to help veterans and families receive the little known Aid and Attendance Benefit in their retirement years. Galen spent his life doing what he loved and will be sorely missed as a friend and giving compassionate spirit.He is survived by his friend and partner, June Toohey, and two children, Susan Maddy Fox from San Antonio, Texas, and Galen Byron Maddy, Jr. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, 351 Evergreen Drive, Suite A, Bozeman, Montana 57915.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020