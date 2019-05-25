Garret Evan Rawinsky EL CAJON It is with the deepest sadness that the family of Garret "Gary" Evan Rawinsky, announce his passing.Gary passed peacefully in his sleep on April 19, 2018, at the age of 50.Son of the late Paulette (Levy) La Force, and Daniel Rawinsky, he was born on October 19, 1967 in Bronx, New York.A remarkable individual, his kind, witty, selfless, gregarious personality will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He will always be remembered as one who would give anything to help those in need. He was truly would give you the shirt off his back, even if it was his last shirt.Nothing was more important to him than family. He was a proud father and held the highest love for his children. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, nurturing father, and an honest, loyal, and devoted husband. He moved to Tijeras, New Mexico in 1973, where he lived until he joined the United States Navy at age 18. He served with honor and distinction for four years. Upon discharge from the U.S. Navy he remained in San Diego, California with his family until his passing.He is survived by his father, Daniel (spouse Judy) Rawinsky, his wife, Lori (Chambers) Rawinsky, daughter, Ashley (spouse Brendan) Tobyansen, son, Brandon (spouse Savanah) Rawinsky, siblings, Jon Rawinsky, Monique Rawinsky, Damon La Force, Tanya La Force, and many nephews and nieces.A further testimony to his giving nature, Gary requested that his remains be gifted to the University of California, San Diego Medical Center to further medical research and development. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm at the UCSD East Lawn, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, CA. 92093, honoring the gift of donation he and others made.A memorial will be interred at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery at a further date. October 19, 1967 - April 19, 2018 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 25, 2019