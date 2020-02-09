|
Garrett H. Bowles February 3, 1938 - January 26, 2020 San Diego Garrett H. Bowles died suddenly on January 26, 2020, at his home in San Diego, California. Garrett found joy every day. He laughed out loud each morning when he read the funnies. He was passionate about contemporary music. He loved zinfandel and traveled the state in pursuit of great zin. An avid genealogist, Garrett researched his ancestors throughout California, the US, and Europe, and kept in touch with many cousins. He was a devoted Chargers fan, enjoyed reading, and held a lifelong fascination with science and technology. Garrett was born in San Francisco on February 3, 1938, to Fred and Wilma (Vennink) Bowles, and raised in Vacaville. His father drilled water wells for farmers throughout California's Central Valley, and Garrett often helped him, learning to drive the water truck at age 13. His first job was as a shepherd on his brother's ranch. In 4-H, he won blue ribbons for his jams and jellies. After graduating from Vacaville High, Garrett attended the University of California, Davis, majoring in music. He earned master's degrees in music and library science from San Jose State University and the University of California, Berkeley, respectively. He worked in the music library at Stanford University from 1965 until 1979 and experimented with using computers for music composition at the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. In 1978, he earned a PhD in musicology from Stanford. He was the music librarian at the University of California, San Diego, from 1979 until his retirement in 2000. Garrett was a pioneer in the computer cataloging of music and an enthusiastic advocate for contemporary music and recorded sound archives. He built the UCSD Music Library's collections to support the experimental ethos of the university's Music Department. He researched the music and career of Austrian-American composer Ernst Krenek and came to know him well. In 1985, he organized a celebration of Krenek's 85th birthday and composed a piece in his honor. In 1989, he published the book "Ernst Krenek: A Bio-Bibliography". Garrett frequently attended concerts and served on boards of the San Diego Children's Choir and the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, including two years as president of the latter.Garrett often found ways to combine his passions and share them with friends and colleagues. He frequently combined business trips with genealogical research and sometimes invited his fellow librarians to go wine tasting after meetings. In recent years, he shared his genealogical findings with his children and went wine tasting with book-club friends.Garrett is survived by his long-term partner, Linda Altes; a son, John Bowles, and a daughter, Megan E. B. Clowse, from his marriage to Margaret (Jepsen) Bowles; a daughter-in-law, Emily Bowles, and son-in-law, Martin Clowse; three grandchildren, Elias Bowles, Meredith Clowse, and Miles Clowse; Linda's children, Lauren Altes, David Altes, and David's wife, Alice; and by his older brother, Frederick V. Bowles. He was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Monk and Wilhelmina "Mimi" Cunningham.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to La Jolla Symphony & Chorus.
