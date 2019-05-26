|
|
Gary D. Smith September 30, 1938 - May 11, 2019 San Diego, California Gary D. Smith, of Alpine, grew up in East San Diego County, where he graduated from Grossmont High School. He then graduated from CalPoly in San Luis Obispo.After his time in the Army, Gary moved to the Central Valley with his family, and eventually to the Imperial Valley, where he worked for Holly Sugar, Security Pacific Bank, and later for himself as a contractor. Gary is survived by his wife Sue, daughters Kaydie Berg and Sherri Medlin, son-in-law Rick Medlin, grandchildren Kayla Berg and Thomas Medlin, and Gary's brother Stephen. A celebration of life will be held on May 29, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Shadow Mountain Community Church, in El Cajon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038-2669.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019