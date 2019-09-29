|
|
Gary Dwayne Davis March 2, 1942 - September 7, 2019 Carlsbad in loving memory of Gary D. Davis who entered eternal life on September 7, 2019. Gary was raised in Huntington Beach and was an accomplished athlete who played baseball, football and basketball at Huntington Beach High School where he was named athlete of the year and graduated in 1960. He attended Orange Coast College and then graduated from Long Beach State University. Gary worked in the Parks and Recreation Department for Huntington Beach and then he served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the cities of Fountain Valley, Lancaster, Oxnard, and Salinas. He retired in 2002.Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Ruby Davis, and his brother, Lester. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judy; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark Farrow; grandchildren Courtney and Trevor, and great-grandson, Dakarie; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Rob Carne; grandchildren Dakota and Parker; stepdaughter, Christine Hope Bettencourt; granddaughter, Davida, stepson, Wayne and in addition to numerous friends and extended family. His greatest life achievements were his faith, family, and friends. Donations in Gary's name can be made to the MPN Foundation: www.mpnresarchfoundation.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019