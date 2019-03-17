Gary Erbe 1951 - 2019 Springfield, MA Author and Spiritual Teacher Gary Erbe, age 67, passed away on March 10th, 2019, at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts, from complications of pancreatic cancer, with his wife and close friends at his side. Preceded in death by his mother, Flora Rescigno, and his father, Herbert Erbe. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Erbe; daughters, Kathy Church, Michelle Valencia and Brieanna Evelyn, and brothers, Donald and Glenn Erbe.Mr. Erbe was an award-winning author of more than twenty books, and appears in the DVD Ever Ancient, Ever New, under the pen-name "Raven Grimassi." He and his wife owned the Raven's Loft shop in Escondido, California, which now operates as an online business. They lived in the San Diego area before moving to Springfield, Massachusetts in 2009.Calling hours will be held at Hafey Funeral Services, 494 Belmont Ave., Springfield, MA, on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm. Gifts of white and red roses for the service are welcomed. For online condolences, please visit www.hafeyfuneralservice.com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary