|
|
Gary F. Gustafson October 1939 - November 2019 Escondido, CA On November 25, 2019, Gary Gustafson passed peacefully from this world after a brief battle with cancer. Gary was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1939. He attended San Diego High School and dropped out in 1957 to join the U.S. Marine Corps after a car accident. He went on to graduate from San Diego State University in 1970 as an English major with a philosophy minor. He taught English at Orange Glen High School in Escondido for 34 years and retired in 2004. Courses taught: Grammar, American literature, British literature, Composition, Fairy Tales, the Bible as literature, Philosophy and literature, and Advanced Placement language and composition. Gary also served as a Deacon and an Elder in the Dutch Reformed Church and as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Ginger, and his son, Thad (wife Rone), and four grandchildren, Tyce, Gracie, Graham, and Tess. Memorial services will be held 11:00AM PST, January 17, 2020 at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be graciously accepted by the family for their .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019