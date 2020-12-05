To the Gustafson family,



I cannot imagine the loss you are feeling -- I only knew this great man for a few months, twenty-five years ago and it still aches to thing I will never learn literature from him again, nor ever read the novel he was destined to write about Native Americans would ever be. He introduced me to some of the most incredible writers I've ever encountered -- Hemingway's Sun Also Rises (which he assigned the first time, but I've read 30 or more times since), Melville's Moby Dick, Anne Bradstreet's early American poetry whose world I encounter all the time here in New England (did I move here because Gary's interest in Walden, in Melville, in transcendentalism, made it so appealing? I want to think so, but then I don't want to blame him for my high rent and terrible Bawhstun accent!). I remember the way he pushed me to greater limits -- when I slacked off and didn't study, he wasn't afraid to give me a D or F, which made me wake up and do better the next time.



Over the years, we lost touch -- I've wanted to ask him so many times, would he assign the same novels in 2020 as he did in 1992? Has the world changed? Has literature gotten even more amazing than the world he introduced me to in my youth? or was everything we needed to know contained in the words we read in American Lit and AP Lang and Comp? I don't know what Mr. G. would say, but I know it would be said with intelligence, warmth, and love for his students, because this is what he always gave to us.

Michael Scott Cuthbert