Gary F. Gustafson
1939 - 2019
In memory of Gary F. Gustafson.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
17
Memorial service
Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
My very favorite teacher at Orange Glen. A wonderful teacher, a wonderful human being, a wonderful friend.
David Barber
Student
January 19, 2020
To the Gustafson family,

I cannot imagine the loss you are feeling -- I only knew this great man for a few months, twenty-five years ago and it still aches to thing I will never learn literature from him again, nor ever read the novel he was destined to write about Native Americans would ever be. He introduced me to some of the most incredible writers I've ever encountered -- Hemingway's Sun Also Rises (which he assigned the first time, but I've read 30 or more times since), Melville's Moby Dick, Anne Bradstreet's early American poetry whose world I encounter all the time here in New England (did I move here because Gary's interest in Walden, in Melville, in transcendentalism, made it so appealing? I want to think so, but then I don't want to blame him for my high rent and terrible Bawhstun accent!). I remember the way he pushed me to greater limits -- when I slacked off and didn't study, he wasn't afraid to give me a D or F, which made me wake up and do better the next time.

Over the years, we lost touch -- I've wanted to ask him so many times, would he assign the same novels in 2020 as he did in 1992? Has the world changed? Has literature gotten even more amazing than the world he introduced me to in my youth? or was everything we needed to know contained in the words we read in American Lit and AP Lang and Comp? I don't know what Mr. G. would say, but I know it would be said with intelligence, warmth, and love for his students, because this is what he always gave to us.
Michael Scott Cuthbert
January 14, 2020
An incredible Man who cared for his students, even staying after school to help a kid with dyslexia and teach him that he wasn`t dumb,that all he needed was a little help and made his life and studies right. God bless you Mr.G. Thank You for the care you gave this kid. OGHS Class of `77
Mike CLANCY
January 12, 2020
He was a wonderful teacher! I had him for English in the 80's and still remember diagramming sentences...in fact, I use what he taught when I teach college courses even today - he impacted lives for a lifetime! God bless the family - I look forward to seeing him again in heaven someday. Blessings!
DANA CHISHOLM
January 11, 2020
I will always remember Mr. Gustafson with fond memories of his warm smile and personality. I loved having him visit my classroom and tell stories. My thoughts are with his family. Love them all.
Dori Greenan
January 11, 2020
Not only one of my favorite teachers, Mr. G was one of my favorite friends.
David Barber
January 3, 2020
My name is Lara Hardin and I had Mr. G for Brit lit at Orange Glen High School in Escondido. One day in class I remember Mr. G recited a poem and asked us what it was. By yon bonnie banks and by yon bonnie braes, The sun shines bright on Loch Lomond. For me and my true love will never meet again on the bonnie, bonnie banks of Loch Lomond. What is this he asked us. It's a song! I replied. And, ... It's a poem by Robert Burns. Yes! Robbie Burns and he threw my a piece of candy. I will never forget his engaging class.
Lara Hardin
December 26, 2019
Roberto, Sandra, and Gary in Brooklyn
Sorry I was not able to visit you professor before you have left.
Gary Ghirardi
December 23, 2019
Roberta and I will be missing this beautiful human being.
Bill Wetzell
December 15, 2019
Judy Webb
