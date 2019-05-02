Gary Fred Montoya March 14, 1948 - April 22, 2019 San Diego Gary Fred Montoya, a beloved husband, uncle and servant to the community, passed away quietly in his sleep on Monday, April 22nd, 2019, surrounded by friends and loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Dr. Bill and Suzy Gable on May 5th starting at 1:00 p.m. For details please contact Mary Montoya at [email protected] Gary Fred was born in Del Norte, Colorado, on March 14th, 1948 to Delmer Montoya and Berlinda Martinez. He graduated from Kearny High School, attended Mesa College, and had a successful career as a district sales manager for Mission Foods. He had the luckiest phone call of his life when a routine credit check got him the chance to start a flirtation with Mary Jane De Lozier whom he married on August 10, 1968. He joined Kiwanis in 1973 and was a member for 46 years and served as President and Lt Governor and gained distinguished status for both. Projects included Special Olympics, Sports for Exceptional Athletes, s, and Ronald McDonald Red Shoe Day. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary; his brother Eli Montoya; his sisters Charlotte Karolewicz (Mike) and Phyllis Atencio (Iggy); sister-in-law Suzy (Dr. Bill Gable); his nieces, Lesha Montoya-Shaffer (Jack), Michelle Karolewicz, Kristy Romero, and Lisa Romero; his nephews, Christopher Montoya, Michael Romero, David Romero, and Michael Gable (Anne); aunts and uncles; lots of cousins, great-nieces and -nephews; and many special friends who have become a part of his extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Phillip Gallardo. In addition to his love of volunteerism Fred loved camping at Jalama, bingo and slots at the casinos, Kearny friends at Laughlin, dinner and cards with David & Beth, growing tomatoes and basil to share with friends, Christmas, Easter, Saint Patrick's Day, Valentines and YOU BETTER NOT FORGET HIS BIRTHDAY! Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 2, 2019