Gary Howard Bryant

1953 - 2020

Escondido

Gary Howard Bryant, 66, of Escondido, CA, unexpectedly passed away at home on August 20, 2020. He was a native San Diegan and 1972 graduate of Madison High School. The estate is seeking information regarding his three children. Contact: amhb122@hotmail. Memorial TBA by same email address.Mahalo, Annie Hawthorne-Whalen



