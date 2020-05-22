Gary was a thoughtful father-in-law who enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed. We rejoice through our tears that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus, dancing with Rita in heaven. And joining his brother Dale and niece Lianne. He was able to start up a conversation with everyone he met and was looking forward to returning to his hometown of Spencer, Iowa with his high school friends in September. We treasure our memories and the photos of wonderful times together.

Carol Rogers