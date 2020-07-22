1/1
Gary Kenneth Gentry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Kenneth Gentry El Cajon On July 15, 2020, while surrounded by his family, Gary Gentry peacefully left this world and took his first steps in Heaven with Jesus.Gary was born in Neodesha, Kansas on June 6, 1936. He moved to California where he attended Helix High School and Palomar College, then worked for Pacific Bell until his retirement.Gary was a devoted father who not only spoke but lived as a godly loving man, Throughout his life, Gary held many titles including, Army Nation Guardsman, Telephoneman, Police Officer, and Security Officer, but none were more important to him than his family.Known by the grandkids as Grandad and Baggie, He specialized in telling stories and jokes, teaching baseball, and inventing new worlds out of old cardboard boxes..Gary was preceded into Heaven by his dad Kenneth, mom Arlene, and his brother Ronnie. Some of us left behind include his wife Nancie, Sister Marilyn, son David (Kara), daughter Lisa (Carter), six grandchildren, Mitchell, Mariah, Roen, Reagan, Shasha, and Svetta,and two great grandchildren, Robert, and Olivia June 6, 1936 - July 15, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved