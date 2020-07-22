Gary Kenneth Gentry El Cajon On July 15, 2020, while surrounded by his family, Gary Gentry peacefully left this world and took his first steps in Heaven with Jesus.Gary was born in Neodesha, Kansas on June 6, 1936. He moved to California where he attended Helix High School and Palomar College, then worked for Pacific Bell until his retirement.Gary was a devoted father who not only spoke but lived as a godly loving man, Throughout his life, Gary held many titles including, Army Nation Guardsman, Telephoneman, Police Officer, and Security Officer, but none were more important to him than his family.Known by the grandkids as Grandad and Baggie, He specialized in telling stories and jokes, teaching baseball, and inventing new worlds out of old cardboard boxes..Gary was preceded into Heaven by his dad Kenneth, mom Arlene, and his brother Ronnie. Some of us left behind include his wife Nancie, Sister Marilyn, son David (Kara), daughter Lisa (Carter), six grandchildren, Mitchell, Mariah, Roen, Reagan, Shasha, and Svetta,and two great grandchildren, Robert, and Olivia June 6, 1936 - July 15, 2020