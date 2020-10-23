1/1
Gary L. Youngberg
Gary L. Youngberg
July 22, 1946 - September 22, 2020
VISTA
Gary L. Youngberg, 74, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 18, 1946 and raised in Buffalo, New York, Gary graduated from Kensington High School in 1967. He moved to Vista with his mother in the late 1980s and enjoyed his life here. In the past several years, he resided at Cozy Home and Care, where he received excellent and caring support. Although he faced physical challenges throughout his life, Gary always had a positive attitude and a wonderful laugh.He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred Mosman and Lloyd Youngberg. He will be missed and fondly remembered by numerous cousins and many friends. Interment in Pike, New York.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
