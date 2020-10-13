Gary Lewis Lewis Mark

March 5, 1953 - September 21, 2020

Tucson

At 12:04 a.m. on September 21, heaven opened its gates to welcome another angel. Affectionately known as GL to his close friends, Gary Mark tragically died from complications after a car accident in Tucson on September 20. Born on 3/5/53 at Grandview Hospital in Ironwood, MI, Gary graduated from Grant High School in 1970. He then completed his undergrad education at UCSB. He graduated magna cum laude from Cal Western Law School. He practiced law for many years with specialties of Workmen's Comp And Personal Injury. Gary was appointed a Judge Protem in 1996. He retired in 2001. Gary maintained two homes in San Diego and Tucson. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Edythe Mark, and his younger brother, Jeff Mark. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Jacqueline Mark and Samantha Lawson, as well as their mother, Jane Mark. He is also survived by Samantha's spouse, Jose Lawson and Jacqueline's spouse, Joseph Smith. Gary was grandfather to grandsons Caden and Royal Lawson and to Zariah Smith as well as an unborn grandchild due in March, 2021. Additionally, Gary is survived by his sister, Barbara Cunningham, and his nieces, Allison Jobin and Nicole Cunningham. Fly with the angels Dear One, and Rest In Peace.



