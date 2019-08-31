|
Gary Lynn Earle June 15, 1953 - August 11, 2019 DEL MAR Gary Lynn Earle, 66, loving husband, father, and friend passed away on August 11, 2019. A native San Diegan, Gary grew up in the La Mesa area. He was a gifted athlete and played for Monte Vista High where he won the CIF MVP in his senior year. Gary was offered many basketball scholarships but chose to play for San Diego State University because of the close relationship he developed with his coach Tim Vezie. After receiving a degree in Sociology from SDSU, Gary began a life-long career as a financial planner and worked for both public and private investment groups, including Morgan Stanley Dean Witter. In December 1999, Gary married his soulmate, Debra Ann Judson, another San Diego native, and they blended their family of three children, Taylor Garrett and Kelli Jo Earle, and Michael Judson Ham.The focus of Gary's life remained on relationships; family, friends, and most importantly, his relationship with God. Gary delighted in family dinners, music, playing golf, road trips, and his fellowship time encouraging his friends. He joyfully became known as Papa to his three grandchildren. He was a leader in his community, establishing a Links Fellowship for his golf community known as "the Bible Boys," found fulfillment and purpose as the San Diego liaison for Links Players International, and was a member of The Barnabas Group. He found immense pleasure in participating in the Train Station Fellowship and the treasured friends that he made there. He was a devoted member of Seacoast Church and later North Coast Calvary. Gary and Debra enjoyed supporting their sons; Taylor and Mike at Over the Line (OTL) tournaments as they began playing in their teens. Later, Gary and Deb enjoyed watching and cheering for their sons during their OTL tournaments and Championship wins. The boys, Mike and Taylor, with their friend and teammate, Justin, dedicated their most recent championship title to Gary while he was in ICU just three weeks prior to his passing.His smile, warmth, and genuine interest in others were gifts he bestowed to all whose lives he touched. Traumatic health challenges in the last few years allowed Gary to channel his competitive spirit into an example of facing adversity with an open and courageous heart. While Gary touched so many people during his life, it was during those often times overwhelming difficulties in the last couple of years where his light shined the brightest. Gary inspired others with his favorite phrase, "every day is a gift," and he walked his talk facing challenges through his unshakable faith in God. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Letha Earle. He is survived by his wife, Debra; their three children and their spouses, Michelle Ham, Dylan Meyer and Kelsey Earle; his sister, and deeply loved grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at North Coast Calvary Chapel, on Friday, September 13th, at 10 am. Reception to follow. The family asks that you, please make a donation to Links Players International, a 501 c(3), in lieu of flowers. Links Players International 755 N. Peach Ave #E11, Clovis, CA 93611. www.linksplayers.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019