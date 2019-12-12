|
|
Gary Lynn White January 14, 1953 - December 10, 2019 Blue Springs, MO Gary Lynn White, 66, a resident of Blue Springs, MO, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Gary received his Bachelor's degree in Telecommunications from San Diego State University in 1976. He married the love of his life Kimberly Szutenbach on August 1, 1981 in El Cajon, CA. They remained in the San Diego area until 2004. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd., Blue Springs, MO. The family will receive friends and family from 9:00-10:30 a.m. with Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. prior to mass. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Gary and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019