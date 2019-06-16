|
|
Gary Richard Ewing San Diego Gary died on June 9 at home with his loving family gathered around him. He is survived by his wife Judy, his children Eric (Shelly) and Rebecca (Keven), and his grandchildren Bryce (Taryn), Erica and Kai.There will be a viewing at Greenwood Mortuary on June 21 from 6-10 pm. The funeral service will be at Hillsdale Middle school on June 22 at 11:00 am. Please visit GreenwoodSD.com for more information February 12, 1947 - June 9, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019