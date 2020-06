Gary was a man of many talents. I first met Gary when we sang together in Barbershop Harmony. Gary always took on the tough jobs using his talent and leadership in all his endeavors. As a dentist, I could always depend on Gary to produce the finest product that would please the most discerning patients. He will be in this life; however, welcomed in the after life. God Bless Gary for all eternity.

DONALD SABA

Friend