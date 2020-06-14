Gay Nichols Hydrick September 3, 1918 - June 2, 2020 SAN DIEGO Gay Nichols Hydrick passed away at her home in Mission Hills at the age of 101 on June 2nd. The daughter of the Rev. Gay and Mrs. Edna Nichols of Anita, Iowa, she had been trained in speech and drama since early childhood and followed those interests all of her life, producing and writing plays and pageants for churches and schools, as well as publishing books of colonial history and her family. After the early death of her father and graduation from Anita High School, she came to Long Beach to work in her uncle's business and attend college. A horse back rider, Gay rode in local events and parades with the Long Beach Lancerettes. She won her 200 pin in League Bowling when she was high scorer for the evening at 220 in a Shell Oil Co. tournament of all men save a single girls' team.When the Ammunition Depot was built in Seal Beach at the onset of World War II, Gay became an employee only to discover the office was still operating on World War I plans and procedures. She rewrote them to meet World War II standards, and they were copied by other stations. In 1946, she married Lt. Donald Hydrick. They were the parents of two daughters. Post war, they moved to Pasadena where Gay was the drama director for the Oneonta Congregational Church, a center for church drama groups in Hollywood.In 1957, the family moved to La Jolla where Gay established the D.A.R. Children's group and was a founding member of the Torrey Pines Christian Church. She was a devotee of the game of bridge, playing at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club's duplicate game. Her daughters were in the first class of La Jolla Country Day School when the school was housed in little cottages in the village.In 1963, the family moved to Mission Hills. The home was a center of much entertaining as Gay was known as a gifted hostess. They became active members of the Mission Hills Congregational Church where Mrs. Hydrick directed drama productions for the children. A gifted writer, she became a beloved correspondent whose letters delighted friends and relatives everywhere.She is survived by two daughters, Gay St. Clair and Elizabeth Kelley (James), four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She will be buried beside her husband at Miramar National Cemetery.



