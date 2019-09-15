|
Gayle Marie Stock Ver Steeg August 31, 1934 - September 8, 2019 Pacific Beach, CA Gayle was born in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University where she met and married Richard VerSteeg while he was in the U.S. Air Force Flight Training. They lived in Big Spring, Texas, and then in St. Paul, Minnesota, for 10 years before settling in San Diego in 1965. Gayle was an excellent partner, mom and Grandma! She worked at Scripps Institute of Oceanography on the Tuna Commission and later served as the Pacific Beach United Methodist Church office administrator before retiring. A self-described "Brom Queen," Gayle was very active in the Bromeliad Society and had a green thumb for bromeliads, epiphyliums, and tillandsias. She was a generous donor to various wildlife causes and their home was recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. Her latest passions were making beautiful cards for birthdays and holidays, keeping track of the eagles via the eagle cam in Decorah, Iowa, and the daily crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son Ben and daughter Kelly (Rau); her five grandchildren, Willie, Kayli, and Danica (Ver Steeg), Leah, Taylor (Rau); two great-grandchildren: Waylon and Laz; and Richard, her husband of 64 years. She passed away at Scripps Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a very brief illness. She will be greatly missed for her generosity, her pancake dinners, support and her enduring wit. She was a joy.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019