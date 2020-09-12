Gayle's daughter Kelly was my best friend when I was five years old until nine when we moved away. I have such great memories of playing at their house all the time, I am amazed to see it was a certified wildlife sanctuary, I remember the canyon behind their yard and going down there many times with Kelly, and one time I fell in the cactus. We had fun running through the sprinklers in their yard, playing pranks on the big brother Ben, playing two square on their patio, playing with our dollhouses outside, I remember we got a cassette recorder which was all the rage at the time, and I remember Kelly telling me about POWs which I knew nothing about, I remember Mom always baked Kelly a cheesecake on her birthday and they had a big candle one part burned for each year, I remember playing 60s songs in their basement and us girls dancing and singing to them, I spent the night with Kelly many times. I remember and playing concentration on their beds upstairs with playing cards, Kelly goiing to cheerleading and the whole family going to Bens baseball games and rooting for the team in the bleaches in PB, playing all kinds of board games inside and outside the house, drinking lots of chocolate Nestle Quik and milk, going to the beach with the family, an I remember one time Mom bought everyone an ice cream, , and I dropped all the ice cream off of mine on the ground, just the cone remained Mom went right back in and bought me another one before I could even cry. I remember the family making homeade ice cream at home. I would walk there from my house in my sleeveless strawberry dress, it was a pattern, red strawberries on a white background. Every time I come back into the area I trace that path from my house to Kellys, it was a good half mile and back in those days, girls would walk it alone. I know I did, that would never happen now. I have such good memories and I always go past their home when I am in San Diego to remember them. Oh and their white cat Cleo was always with us too when we were playing.. just watching us and staying far enough away to stay out of our way. It was such a great time at the VerSteeg house..

diane carey

Acquaintance