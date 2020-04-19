|
|
Gayle Tejada 1943 - 2020 LA JOLLA Gayle Tejada was a vibrant, joyful woman who left a lasting impression on all those who met her. A life-long La Jollan, she will be remembered with gratitude for working tirelessly to preserve the majestic coastline that she loved so much. Her successful efforts to protect, restore, and enhance the shoreline included a long-tenure with the Town Council's Parks and Beaches Committee, which she chaired from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. Gayle was born at Scripps Clinic in 1943, to Josephine Sarah Hall and Armando Carlos Tejada, and attended La Jolla public schools, graduating from La Jolla High School in 1961. She began her career as a financial advisor at Smith Barney and retired from her position as Vice President of Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors in 2017. Her achievements were all the more remarkable given the era in which she entered a male-dominated profession. Combining her business experience with her passion for La Jolla, Gayle left a legacy of accomplishments that will benefit future generations, including the La Jolla Waterfront Design Charette Workshop and restoration of the green belvederes between the Children's Pool and the La Jolla Cove. Her work supervising the La Jolla Coastline Plan ensured that the design of coastal walkways and trails were sensitive to La Jolla's natural setting. Gayle also served on the La Jolla Conservancy board of trustees and was never afraid to fight for her ideas or to reach out to her colleagues for contributions to proactively carry them out. Gayle loved living in La Jolla, loved her profession, playing golf, tennis, traveling, and socializing with her family and many friends and sharing stories about the town she grew up in. She was proud of her contributions to the community and always had a positive attitude, hoping that her endeavors helped to make the community a better place. Gayle especially loved walking her dog on the Coast Walk Trail over the historic wooden footbridge she had fought to preserve. Without her efforts, we'd all be walking on a city-designed concrete overpass! She is survived by her sister, actress Raquel Welch, and her brother, James "Jimmy" Tejada, along with her niece, actress Tahnee Welch and nephews, Damon Welch and his wife, Donna; Ryander Tejada, and his wife, Susanne; and Adi Tejada and his wife, Oralee. Gayle will be remembered as a leader who guided the protection of La Jolla's natural seaside setting and people's enjoyment of it. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020