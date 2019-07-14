Home

Gene R. Golliet

Gene R. Golliet Obituary
Gene R. Golliet June 20, 1934 - June 12, 2019 San Diego Gene passed away on June 12, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Gene will be remembered for his kindness, his love for and investment in those serving or have served in the military, with a special bond with the Marine Corps, and for his teaching and training abilities. He was the owner of three businesses over his lifetime: South Bay Trade Schools, Auto Body Institute and G Force. He was a hands-on man who worked tirelessly with disabled veteran owned organizations and businesses. He leaves behind his spouse and soulmate, Judy Lawton; his daughter, Margaret Spell (Brian); stepdaughter, Susan Hartmann (Joseph), and stepson, David Shapiro (deceased); five grandchildren, Daniel Spell (Dawn Snyder), Lindsay Spell, Danielle Shapiro, Joseph Hartmann III, and Jonathan Hartmann; three great-grandchildren, Jana Shapiro, Henry Spell and Elizabeth Spell, and brother, Jerry West. We are sure that if there is water where he is now, it is surely heaven because Gene loved being out on any ocean, lake, river, stream, or "crick" he could find, though he loved the waters of San Diego and Montana most of all.Gene was a supporter of all veteran charities.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019
