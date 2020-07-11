One of my favorite memories of Gene is when we attended his graduation from SDSU and heard President Kennedy give the commencement address. He was a self-made man, proud of his achievements.
July 15, 2019
Judy I was so saddened to learn of Gene's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. Such fond memories of good times and laughter with you both at the Super Bowl parties. Sending you much love!
Carmen Spurling
July 15, 2019
Gene, we will miss you so much. You were an honest, ethical person and businessman. You knew how to have a good time and we enjoyed your friendship. Humanity has lost an honorable man. Donna Nagel Armida Lopez
July 15, 2019
Gene, You will be forever remembered. We just know that John Wayne was waiting for your arrival! Tell him 'howdy' for us! Rest in peace dear friend. Jim and Jeanette Roache
Jim and Jeanette Roache
July 14, 2019
Vito Roccoforte
