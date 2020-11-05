Gene Ray Setula

September 30, 1926 - October 16, 2020

Palm Desert

Gene Ray Setula of Sun City Palm Desert, California, formerly of Bonita, California, passed away on October 16, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. in Cathedral City, CA. He was born September 30, 1926, in Centralia, WA, to Walter Jacob and Lillie Alice Carrithers Setula.Gene graduated from Riverside School in Independence, WA, in 1939 and from Centralia High School in 1943. He attended Centralia Junior College prior to enlisting in the US Naval Reserve in 1944 and was placed in the Navy V-12 Program at the University of Washington. In 1946, he was commissioned as an Ensign. He returned to the University of Washington to complete his civilian studies in Aeronautical Engineering after his release from active duty. In 1947, he joined International Harvester Company in Chicago, IL.In 1949, Gene married Nadene McCormick Setula and they had two daughters. In 1950, he was transferred to Denver, CO. When the Korean War conflict occurred, he was recalled to active duty in the Naval Reserve, reporting to Philadelphia, PA, Pensacola, FL and eventually to Coronado, CA. During this time, Gene served two Western Pacific deployments.Upon his release in 1955, he returned to International Harvester as a Systems and Procedures Supervisor. He was later selected for their Management Training Program at the University of Chicago and was appointed General Supervisor in 1963.In 1967, he married his true love, Gwinevere Yocom Setula until her demise 40 years later. In 1969 he left International Harvester to become National Parts Manager with the J. C. Penney Company in New York City. During his civilian career, he was also assigned to various squadrons within the inactive Naval Reserve until retiring January 1, 1971, with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1972 he moved to Marina Del Rey, CA, and managed retail stores in Los Angeles and Chula Vista, CA.In 1979 he was licensed as a Real Estate Salesperson and represented Valenti Investment Properties, Bonded Business Brokers, and later Century 21 in the San Diego, CA, area until 1983 when he was employed by the McMillin Companies and was subsequently licensed as a Real Estate Broker. He was appointed Vice President in 1988 having achieved the Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. In 1994 he was voted President of the San Diego Chapter 18, IREM, and later retired from the McMillin Companies and formed his own brokerage.As an independent contractor he performed various assignments for The Walters Management Company and later for Griswold Real Estate Management until moving during 2004 to their retirement residence in Sun City Palm Desert. Surviving are two daughters, Karen Setula Dutton of Crest Hill, IN and Janet Setula Rathberger of La Porte, IN, three grandsons, Ryan, Mitchell, and Conner, a nephew Frank Sherfy and wife Linda, and longtime close personal friends Patrick & Freda McMillin of Lakeside, California.He was a member of the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, La Quinta, CA, Institute of Real Estate Management, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, United States Navy Memorial, and USS Kearsarge Association.Services held by Forest Lawn Funeral Home and officiated by St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at their niche beside his beloved Gwinevere, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Cathedral City, CA at 10:00 a.m., on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020.



