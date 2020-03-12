|
Dr. Gene T. Izuno June 24, 1936 - March 9, 2020 Del Mar Dr. Gene T. Izuno passed away peacefully in his sleep and surrounded by family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was 83. Gene was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 1936, and attended Loyola High School (Class of 53), Loyola University (Class of 57), and Marquette Medical School (Class of 61). He entered the Navy as a flight surgeon on the Bon Homme Richard and worked at San Diego Balboa Naval Hospital for the next 16 years. Gene was Head of Dermatology when he retired from the Navy as a Captain in 1982. For the next 16 years, Gene practiced at Scripps Clinic La Jolla, where he was Head of Dermatology and conducted research in dermato- immunopathology. Gene was awarded Scripps Clinic Doctor of the Year (89), Scripps Clinic Employee of the Year (97), Scripps Clinic Teacher of the Year (98), and UCSD Medical School Teacher of the Year (2000). Gene also volunteered his time at St. Leo's clinic in Solana Beach and clinics in Tijuana, Mexico. Gene resided in Del Mar, CA, with his wife, Nancy. They were high school sweethearts and married for 59 years. Gene loved spending time with his many friends and was devoted to Nancy and his family. He was "Poppy" to his grandkids and always enjoyed reading a good book, cooking, and drinking a great bottle of wine. In addition to Nancy, Gene is survived by Cindi and Don Juncal, Susy and Bill Harris, Steve and Estelle Izuno, Theresa and Dale Moody; grandchildren: Danielle and Carter Juncal; Jordan, Taryn and Jackson Harris; Morgan and Taylor Izuno; Erin, Chet, and Luke Moody. Gene is remembered for his selflessness, generosity, hospitality, and his favorite saying: "If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right."Gene's service will be held at St. James Church (625 S Nardo Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075) on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Reception location to be announced at the service.In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations to the s or The Navy Seal Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020