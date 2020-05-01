Gene Tendler January 5, 1926 - April 27, 2020 San Diego Gene Tendler, active in the Adlai Stevenson presidential campaign in 1952 and longtime San Diego area resident died in Carlsbad on April 27, 2020, due to natural causes. She was 94.Born (January 1926 Gene Shettler Cochran) in Detroit, she attended the prestigious Leelanau School in Glen Arbor. Gene graduated from Wayne State University (52) with a B.A. in Education preceding receiving her teaching certificate ('69) at the University of Detroit. A longtime educator in both Detroit and San Diego she retired with the San Diego County Office of Education. Gene was the first woman to hold the position of Personnel Director for the Michigan State Fair (summers 1953 to 1962).Politically active in the Democratic party of Michigan during the 1950's, Gene met her husband of 63 years at a political event in Detroit. She married Mitchell Tendler in 1955. Mitch passed away in December of 2018. In 1970 Gene and Mitch decided that they had shoveled enough snow and followed several relatives West from Michigan to San Diego. After retirement they enjoyed extensive travel throughout Canada and the United States as well as international ports of call: The United Kingdom and Western Europe were favorites. Tours also included Russia, Viet Nam, China, Japan and New Zealand often through Road Scholar. Death Valley was a local beloved vacation spot. Summers they could be found enjoying horse racing at Del Mar.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the San Diego Food Bank. Gene is survived by children Maren Gleason (husband Ray), Walter Tendler (wife Linda), Mark Tendler and her sister in law Paula Miller (husband Alan).



