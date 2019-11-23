Home

Genevieve H. Keyser


1917 - 2019
Genevieve H. Keyser Obituary
Genevieve H. Keyser July 14, 1917 - November 9, 2019 San Diego Genevieve H. Keyser, age 102, passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2019 after receiving Hospice Care at Nazareth House Assisted Living in San Diego CA. Genevieve Holmes was born in Spokane, Washington, on July 14, 1917 and grew up on the family farm in Porterville, IL. Genevieve was a very strong and independent woman, traits her many friends would acknowledge. For many years she served as a trustee and managed the care of a close friend. She was active at Saint Didacus Church in San Diego where she helped establish the religious education program and served for decades on the Parish Finance Council and the Altar Society. Genevieve was also a member of the Ladies Guild, an all-volunteer non-denominational service organization dedicated solely to benefit the children at Father Joe's Village. Over the years, she donated generously to both Saint Didacus School and Saint Didacus Church. Genevieve is survived by cousins Alan and Bruce Lamb, Mary Ann Jackson (Mrs. Roger L.) and nieces, nephews and cousins on her husband's side of the family. Her many dear friends will miss her as both a mentor and friend. Burial will be with her husband, Rupert Keyser, at Rosecrans National Cemetery. A Funeral Mass in her memory will be celebrated at St. Didacus Church by Father Michael Sinor on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00am. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: Saint Didacus School, 4630 34th St., San Diego, CA 92116.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
