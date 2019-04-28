Genevieve S. Flynn September 21, 1933 - April 22, 2019 Oceanside Genevieve "Jeni" Agnes Strassman was born on September 21, 1933 in Verona, Wisconsin. Jeni graduated from Verona High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward Flynn. Ed was a Marine, and the family moved all over the country until they settled in San Marcos, California. Jeni worked in civil service for 33 years. She worked at Base Maintenance in the Accounting Department at Camp Pendleton before retiring in 1996. Jeni passed away April 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Jeni was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ed; her son, Kevin; and daughter, Sheila. Jeni is survived by her son, Larry; daughters Kathy, Suzanne, Lisa, and Kerry; eight grandchildren: Chris, Alex, Meryl, Katie, Jasmine, Sean, George, and Erin; and four great-grandchildren. Jeni has one surviving sister, Justine Schmid in Verona, Wisconsin; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeni was a member of St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing card games and cribbage with her family. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, May 3rd at St. Mark's Mission Church (off of Twin Oaks Valley Road) in San Marcos, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary