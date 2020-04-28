|
Geoffry M. Hollopeter February 7, 1977 - April 3, 2020 San Diego Geoffry M. Hollopeter, 43.Geoffry Michael Hollopeter, born February 7, 1977, passed away on April 3, 2020, in San Diego, California following a sudden and brief medical condition.Geoff was an exemplary human being and an ardent man of faith. He was a loving, loyal, giving and selfless person who was, first and foremost, a devoted family man. Geoff deeply loved and was most proud of his family. He leaves behind his wife of over 20 years, Michelle, and their four amazing children: Blake, 12, Abby, 12, Brynn, 9 and Lila, 7. Geoff was the greatest mentor, teacher, playmate and inspiration to his children, and always encouraged them to be the best version of themselves. Geoff loved sharing his passion for camping, running, beer and root beer brewing and working on his truck and jeep with his family, and built countless and cherished memories doing the things he loved with the ones he loved. The strong virtues of hard work, compassion, selflessness and kindness that exemplified Geoff's character will continue to thrive in his children.Geoff met the love of his life, Michelle, in high school where he skillfully and cleverly leveraged his uncanny gifts in mathematics to court his future wife by ensuring she passed her classes. Shortly after high school graduation, Geoff enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Earning a highly coveted and massively selective Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, he attended the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a degree in Astrophysics. Geoff and Michelle were married in August of 1999, and embarked on a life of service to others, grounded in the love, support and inspiration that they provided to each other in droves. When talking with young Marines about marriage and life, Geoff referred to Michelle as "his rock". Geoff lived his life demonstrating a love and pride for his wife and children that was vividly evident to anyone privileged enough to know him. In addition to Michelle and his children, Geoff is survived by his father, James Hollopeter, his mother, Christine Label, his sister, Jessica Calaway along with many other close family members and his huge Marine Corps family. Geoff was commissioned as Marine Corps Officer in May 2001, and began a massively successful career as an Infantry Officer that included numerous combat deployments to both Afghanistan and Iraq and commanding Marines at the platoon, company, recruiting station and battalion levels. He was decorated for valor in combat and was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds received in action against the enemy. Despite these personal achievements, anyone that knew Geoff knew that he gave all of the credit for his many accomplishments to his Marines, Sailors and especially his family. Despite serving in countless dangerous operations, enduring periods of separation from his family and the bearing the massive burdens of command, Geoff was a model Marine Corps Officer. Well known throughout the Marine Corps for his impeccable character and intellect, he led his Marines with a devotion to honor, justice, service to others and humility. This servant leader of impeccable moral and ethical code shaped the lives of countless Marines past, present and future.Geoff possessed a determination to better everyone in his life, and his personal and professional persona were one and the same. His family would like all to understand that while his loss is tragic and they will grieve for him and remember him with love and pride forever, Geoff would insist that his memory be celebrated with the same warm, familial feelings that he lived to instill in others. Through the far reaching positive influence and impact that he gave to so many lives, he will continue to live in our hearts, decisions, thoughts, beliefs and actions.His family wishes to relay their most sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support and love shown to them during this tragic time. Later this summer, a joint family and unit memorial service in celebration of Geoff's life will be held aboard Camp Pendleton, California followed by a military internment at the Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020