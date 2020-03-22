|
Georg'Ann Binney Fletcher May 9, 1934 - March 10, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe Georg'Ann Binney Fletcher, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family.Georg'Ann was born in Los Angeles to Albert Arnold Binney and Helen Rogers Binney, the second of three children, including Albert Arnold Binney Jr. and Susan Binney Cole. The beloved wife of Peter Toberman Fletcher (Pete) (1930-2010) for 56 years, mother to Christy, Anne, Holly and Peter, Jr. and loving grandmother to Alexander, Maximilian and Morgan.In 1954, after she attended Marlborough School and USC, Georg'Ann and Pete were married. Shortly thereafter, they spent time in Germany where Pete was stationed near Nuremberg for his Army service. This time started her love of travel, which continued throughout the rest of her life. After returning home from Europe, Pete and Georg'Ann moved to Point Loma and later to Rancho Santa Fe.Georg'Ann was a lovely and gracious woman with a real sense of fun. She loved to laugh and enjoyed her many friends, movies, particularly the Academy Awards, Canasta, going to the beach and dining out. She never wasted a moment.During various times of her life, she was involved with National Charity League, Wednesday Club, Thursday Club, Junior League, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club, the San Diego Zoo and ARCS (Achievement Awards for College Scientists). Georg'Ann was happy to have started the first "Grad Night" for Torrey Pines High School students in 1984. Georg'Ann was also a patron of the arts and was always attending Old Globe and Civic Theater performances. Georg'Ann was always ready for her annual New York theater trip to see the "Best of Broadway".Georg'Ann will be missed dearly. Georg'Ann was much loved by all of us whose lives she touched. Service and interment at Ft. Rosecrans pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Zoological Society of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020