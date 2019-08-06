|
George Albert Schwing January 2, 1933 - July 18, 2019 Chula Vista, CA George Albert Schwing, 86, of Chula Vista, CA, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. Born in Palm City, CA, on January 2, 1933, he was the son of the late Gus and Dora (Roberts) Schwing. George was a lifelong resident of Chula Vista and attended local schools. In 1952 George was stationed overseas with the US Air Force at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. While stationed in the UK George met his first wife Joan Ann Wilkins, whom he married in March 1954. After the birth of their daughter Linda, George was stationed back to the United States. George and Joan moved to Chula Vista where they grew their family, adding Karen, Debra, Donna and Stanley. George and Joan ended their marriage in 1984.After the Air Force George was employed with the California Department of Transportation starting as a painter and then becoming an auto/machine mechanic. He left the DOT and went to work for the California Highway Patrol as a Motor Carrier Specialist, retiring from there. In July 1986 George married Sylvia Young, joining her two daughters and grand-daughter in Jamul, CA. George and Sylvia ended their marriage in 2010.George was an avid outdoorsman who grew up hunting and fishing, sharing this love with family and friends. In the 1960's after watching the TV show Sea Hunt, he took up scuba diving. Joining their father camping, fishing and hunting in the Sierra's, or scuba diving off the California coast will be one of the most cherished memories his children have of their father. After retirement George joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Jamul. As a member he participated in community service projects dedicated to helping children. George was a member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, following in the tradition of his father. Survivors include his daughters, Linda (Kieran) Mulligan, Kenosha, WI; Karen Schwing, Chula Vista; and Debi (Don) Rice, Chula Vista. Grandsons, Eric, Albert, Daniel, Christopher (Mary), Justin, Stanley and granddaughter, Ciara. Great-grandchildren, Alice and Carter. His good friend, hunting, fishing and diving companion Dale Bergen.George was preceded in death by his mother and father, first wife, Joan, brothers, William and Lawrence, sister, Gloria, daughter, Donna, son Stanley, and his long-time friend, fishing and hunting companion Wesley Funk. George's family wants to thank the staff at Sunrise of Bonita for the great care and attention you gave our father. We appreciate your kindness and could not have managed his care without all of you. We also want to thank Advantage Hospice Care for their support and compassion during dad's final weeks. A memorial of George's life will be held Thursday September 12th at Community Mortuary, 855 Broadway, Chula Vista at 6 PM, with a service and remembrances beginning at 6:30. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions be made in George's name to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Jamul, P.O. Box 267 Jamul, CA 91935.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019