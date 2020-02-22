|
George Albert Wheeler Jr. July 17, 1949 - February 5, 2020 SAN DIEGO George was born in La Jolla, CA, to the sounds of ocean waves crashing on the beach. He grew up in the San Diego area with his mother, Barbara, stepfather Captain Ray Allen, USMC, and six half-siblings. He graduated from Mount Miguel High in 1967 and immediately joined the Marines, serving a year in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange, which caused the cancer that ultimately claimed his life.George was an avid surfer. His home surf breaks were Seaside and Cardiff Reefs. He also loved water skiing on Lake Powell and skiing anywhere there was snow. He was a jack-of-all-trades and would try anything, generally succeeding. In 1985, George moved to Humboldt County to experience a quieter life and there obtained both a Bachelor's and Master's degree at Humboldt State. There he also started his second family.George is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jennifer, their adult children, daughter Samantha, son, Dalton, and daughter, Natalie; also daughter, Jessica, and son, Garret by Robin (Kinze) Stockwell, and three grandchildren.George had a big smile, hearty laugh, quirky sense of humor and was a romantic idealist, prepared for the worst and hoping for the best. One of his most recent phrases that he favored as his life came to a close: "Remember, you don't have to, you get to.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020