George Anne Marston November 24, 1940 - March 31, 2020 La Jolla George Anne Marston, a La Jolla resident for 50 years, died on March 31, 2020, the victim of four debilitating strokes in as many months. The swiftness and finality of events have left her family in disbelief and bereft.She was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, in the house that her grandfather built, on November 24, 1940, to George Wingfield Moss and Mae Sue Hord Moss. She attended the local schools, including Kings Mountain High School, where her mother taught English for many years. George Anne loved music, and her voice was creditable enough that during the high school summer vacations, she was able to attend the Brevard Music Camp in Transylvania, N.C., a venue of sufficient prestige to attract stars such as Beverly Sills and Robert Merrill, both of whom George Anne saw perform. She graduated from Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C. in 1962, and did graduate work at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, studying Library Science. She loved UNC and her allegiance was unwavering. Her first job, ironically, was in the Perkins Library at Duke University, where she also served as an assistant to Dr. Arthur Larson, Professor of Law.She married in 1963 and followed her then-husband to New York City, where she worked in the research library at City Bank. The couple then relocated to San Diego, where a few years later, their marriage ended amicably. Upon arrival in San Diego, George Anne responded to an employment ad and worked for Pulse Engineering for the next 40 years, retiring in 2008. Her intelligence and dedication attained positions as a Project Manager and Manager of Worldwide Inventory. Her assignments required extended stays in Mexico City, Germany, France, Malaysia, Thailand, one and a half years in Hong Kong, and repeated visits to China over a period of 35 years. She recalled how, on her first trip to China, the border guards actually pointed automatic weapons inside the vehicle. The roads were dirt, traffic poorly regulated, and the living accommodations afforded her were crude. At one point in time, one of her colleagues was killed by a careless driver. Over time, she recounted how conditions vastly improved and was witness to that country's transformation. But stays in any country only made her appreciate her own the more. Whether at home or on assignment, her hours were long and often extended into the weekends. She made her way in times not always hospitable to women.George Anne was a sports enthusiast, but more than anything an avid UNC fan, an adherent in good seasons and bad, and a generous donor given her means. Vacations were often spent immersed in "March Madness." Retirement made those events even more accessible. She visited many cities while attending "Final Fours", numerous regionals, and the College World Series; the River Walk made San Antonio her favorite Host City. She loved strolling the UNC campus, attending football and basketball games, and browsing in the student bookstore. But the opportunity to spend time with her sisters, both of whom lived in the area, and her extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews were the focal point of those travels.George Anne loved Maui and has spent every Thanksgiving week there for the last 20 years, a schedule that coincided with the Maui Classic basketball tournament. That week extended to two and then three. The only ones who anticipated her arrival more than she were the timeshare sales staff.From college days forward, she penned loving, hand-written letters to family and friends, the time taken reflecting her interest in and affection for those she cherished. When away, she would write postcards to herself and read them when she got home, reminding her of the enjoyment she experienced. Once home, she would begin planning the next trip. Her last plan surpassed the time she had remaining.She is survived by her sisters Susan Moss Grigg (Glenn) and Sara Nell Moss Hope (Tommy); both reside in Raleigh, N.C., many cousins, nieces and nephews and her companion and husband, Tom Gallagher, whom she cared for and loved for 45 years and who is lost without her.Thank you to the rehabilitation staff at Scripps Encinitas, Joel and Francesca, and the nurses at Scripps ICU, Katelin and Kristen, who treated George Anne with such kindness, and the hospice nurses Edna, Abigail and Melissa. Services pending. Interment will be in Kings Mountain, N.C.



