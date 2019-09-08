|
|
George B. Van Valkenburg April 25, 1931 - August 31, 2019 San Diego George B. Van Valkenburg, CDR USN retired, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1931, to George M. and Catherine Ryan Van Valkenburg, and was the oldest of six children.He grew up in Larchmont, New York, and graduated from New York State Maritime College in 1953. Subsequently, he entered Naval Flight Training and received his Wings in 1954. After five years of Jacksonville based squadron and carrier duty, he was assigned to flight duties in Washington DC where additionally, he served as a White House Social Aide to Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy. He then attended the Naval War College where he received an MS degree in International Affairs. After assignments in Spain, London, the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon and San Diego, he retired from service in 1977.He lived in Orange Park, Florida, for the past 21 years. Banjo music was something he was passionate about, and he found great joy in being a member of both the Sahib Shriners Banjo Band and the Gulf Coast Banjo Society and was proud of the charities their efforts supported.He is survived by his children, Catherine Triplett (Kirk); George Van Valkenburg, Jr., Anne Van Valkenburg; grandchildren, Conor, Sam, Alexis, and Kobe; good friend, Dollie Long; sisters, Joan Platz, and Anne Fletcher; nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Arlene and Mary; brother, John; and daughter, Eileen.He will be buried at Arlington Cemetery date and time yet to be determined.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019