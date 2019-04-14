George Bailey February 28, 1919 - March 11, 2019 La Mesa George Bailey died on March 11, eleven days after his 100th birthday. He was born on February 28, 1919 in Dayton, OH, the fourth of six children. George graduated from Grossmont High School in 1937 and San Diego State Teachers College in 1941, where he played football and was active as a student leader, majoring in Economics. During World War II, George served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Red Oak Victory in the Pacific Theater. In March 1944, George wed Elaine Magdaline Kelley. Their union lasted for 70 years until her death in 2014. In 1946, George and Elaine settled in La Mesa where they owned and operated Homeland Florist for eight years. He later worked for General Dynamics Astronautics and Rohr Industries. George began an overlapping career in public service in his beloved La Mesa in 1957 when he was appointed to the Parking Places Commission. He later served that city with two terms on the Planning Commission, the City Council and Mayor. In 1984, he was elected to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, serving District 2 for two terms before retiring from public life as the Board's Chairman in 1992. His accomplishments in public service included the Grossmont Summit project which improved the traffic flow between Interstate 8 and Highway 94, the preservation of the cross atop Mt. Helix by transferring ownership from the County to the San Diego Historical Society, and the securing of funding for the East County Detention Center which bears his name. George served Vista La Mesa Christian Church as an elder for six decades. In retirement, George was an avid golfer, and he and Elaine traveled extensively. He was also a lifelong reciter of obscure poetry and singer of songs with lyrics long forgotten by most. George is survived by two loving sons, Gary and Richard; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 27, at 2 p.m., at the Vista La Mesa Christian Church, 4210 Massachusetts Ave., La Mesa, CA 91941. In lieu of flowers, donations to his church or to East County Young Life/Young Lives are most appreciated. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary