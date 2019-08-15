|
George Ball February 26, 1933 - August 12, 2019 Rancho Bernardo George Ball passed away peacefully at the retirement community The Forum at Rancho San Antonio on August 12, 2019. Son of Palmer and Bonnie (Sage) Ball, George was born in Tom's River, Virginia on February 26, 1933. George grew up in the Appalachian hills of Haysi, VA. He worked his way through college at Berea University in Kentucky, and earned his masters degree in physics at Virginia Tech. After three years stationed in Germany with the US Army, he began his career at Babcock & Wilcox before moving in 1961 to Detroit to join Atomic Power Development Associates. While at APDA, he played a key role in the construction and maintenance of the Fermi II nuclear reactor in Monroe, Michigan. In 1975, he moved to Detroit Edison and successfully built a new career in economic load forecasting.George met the love of his life, Doris LeClerc, in 1961 and they married in August 1962. He became father to Doris' two children from a previous marriage, Deborah Sams and Timothy Sams, and they had a third child, Eric Ball in 1964. They lived in Farmington and Troy, Michigan together for 30 years. Doris was a lifelong educator and psychologist, and passed away in 2011. Avid travelers, George and Doris visited every national park in the United States, and many countries. They also loved to discuss philosophy and politics tirelessly. They retired to Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) in 1993.George leaves behind his sons, Tim Sams (Eola) of Palm Desert, CA and Eric Ball (Sheryl) of Menlo Park, CA. He also leaves his three grandchildren, Leah Wenzel Sams, age 27, Spencer Axline Ball, age 15, and Carter Axline Ball, age 11, and his sister, Nancy Ball. He was preceded in death by daughter, Debbie Sams (1971), sister, Dorothy Ball Booton (1994), and wife, Doris LeClerc Ball (2011).An informal gathering is planned in September in Menlo Park, California to celebrate George's life. This will be webcast to allow his friends and family from Virginia, Michigan, California, and everywhere else to participate. Donations can be made in George's memory to The National Park Service https://www.nps.gov/subjects/partnerships/donate.htm
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019