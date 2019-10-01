|
|
George Berkich August 15, 1929 - September 6, 2019 George passed away at home shortly after his 90th birthday. He was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 after graduating from high school. George met Marjorie, his wife of 65 years, while attending Miami University in Ohio. After graduation in August 1953, George and Marge taught school in Dayton, OH then moved to Phoenix, AZ to continue teaching. In 1960 they relocated to Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA, and then Del Mar, CA where they built a home and lived until retiring to Medford, OR in 2013. During this time George taught 6th grade, and later became principal of Cardiff Elementary School. Respected by the community, he was honored by the dedication of George Berkich Park in Cardiff. George was an enthusiastic swimmer, surfer, skier and tennis player, and he and Marge enjoyed traveling together. George will be greatly missed by many friends and associates, and is survived by his wife Marjorie, sister-in-law Illene Luthanen, and eight nieces and nephews. Internment will be at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019