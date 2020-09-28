George Berkich

George & Marge have been family friends since I was in Cardiff schools in the 1960's. George was an amazing teacher even as a Principal he continued to teach us all! Marge taught my brothers as well as our own three children. Dave was on the school board during those years & we have many wonderful memories of both George & Marge! He will be missed, but the lessons he taught us all will be life long & treasured. God Speed, George!



Our hearts go out to you Marge, you are loved as George is by so many. May you feel that love & take it all in during this time of loss.



Love,

Dave & Cherie Holmerud

Cherie Holmerud