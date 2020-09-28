1/1
George Berkich
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
October 1, 2019
I will miss George. Great principal and great leader. Thank to George, I am now a retired teacher. He always said, "I don't look for flash, I look for work ethic".
October 1, 2019
George & Marge have been family friends since I was in Cardiff schools in the 1960's. George was an amazing teacher even as a Principal he continued to teach us all! Marge taught my brothers as well as our own three children. Dave was on the school board during those years & we have many wonderful memories of both George & Marge! He will be missed, but the lessons he taught us all will be life long & treasured. God Speed, George!

Our hearts go out to you Marge, you are loved as George is by so many. May you feel that love & take it all in during this time of loss.

Love,
Dave & Cherie Holmerud
Cherie Holmerud
October 1, 2019
I am so sorry for your loss! Both Mr. and Mrs Berkich were an influential part of my growing up. We were next door neighbors to them in Cardiff, and he was our Prinipal! They were bioth part of the reason I went into teaching. I thought about them often during my 31 years of teaching. My heart is truly saddened by his loss, but he touched so many lives both through his work in education and in the community.
Geri (Benstead) Cook
Geri Cook (Benstead)
