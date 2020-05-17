George Burton Johnson January 2, 1933 - April 2, 2020 La Jolla George B. Johnson passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020, surrounded by family following a 21-year battle with prostate cancer.George was a proud husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a successful businessman, and an accomplished artist. While putting himself through the University of Minnesota's work-study program in Mechanical Engineering and The Harvard Business School, George worked for Honeywell, where he returned upon graduation. In 1968, he joined Battelle Memorial Institute, where he headed up the Washington, D.C. office and became Vice President of Business Development. During his tenure at Battelle, he met Mary Ann Montgomery, who became his wife of 40 years. When he retired from Battelle, George moved to La Jolla (1995) and founded Strategic Marketing Associates, in which he oversaw many of the country's major procurements in the Departments of Defense and Energy.The happiest and most personally rewarding time of George's life started almost 13 years ago when he completed a recovery program and became actively involved in La Jolla Presbyterian Church as Deacon moderator. He continued serving others through The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center and the Prostate Cancer Support Group leadership team. He also found great joy mentoring men transitioning from prison and helping them assist others. George's hard-won personal lessons enabled him to be an empathetic source of wisdom to those he counseled. He grew in love and acceptance with each interaction and was grateful for the chance to be of service.He is survived by his wife, Mary Montgomery Johnson, children Gregory Raymond (Simoni) Johnson, Elizabeth (Christian) Rebufat, and Jessica (Tom) Montes, a brother Robert DeHavilland, six grandchildren (Laurent, Frederic, Alex, Max, Sophie, and Emily) as well as two great-grandchildren (Brandon and Sebastien). He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Verner Paul Johnson and Elenora Johnson Favre.A Celebration of Life will be held at La Jolla Presbyterian Church at a later date.



