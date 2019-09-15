|
|
George Chamberlin November 5, 1945 - September 1, 2019 San Diego He was born in Kansas City, KS, on November 5, 1945. His family later settled in Los Angeles, where he graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School. He fell in love with radio back in the 1960's and started out as a disc jockey. His first broadcasting job was working the graveyard shift at a Palm Springs radio station. However, it didn't take long for George to work his way to San Diego, home to his family for 46 years.Even though his first love was always broadcasting, George spent time as the Administrative Aide to Senator John Stull of San Diego, and later went on to work as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch and Prudential Securities. For about 15 years, he combined his work in finance with his love for broadcasting and wore many hats while working in the San Diego news media, including radio, television, and print. It was very easy for him to let go of the brokerage career and dedicate his time to broadcasting and public speaking. He has received numerous awards and commendations and has been honored three times by the Small Business Administration as the Media Advocate of the Year. For more than 30 years, he delivered business updates starting at 5 a.m. weekday mornings on KNSD-TV's "NBC 7 News Today" newscasts. He wrote business columns for the North County Times newspaper and served as executive editor for the San Diego Daily Transcript newspaper for more than a decade. Up to the last weeks of his life, he delivered weekday business reports as a business editor with KOGO News Radio 600-AM and hosted a Sunday talk show on personal finance on KOGO. For more than two decades, he was the publisher and editor of a national newsletter, Investing for Rookies, aimed at teaching basic investing strategies to beginning investors. George also developed a reputation around San Diego County as a popular speaker and master of ceremonies averaging ten or more talks a month to civic groups and business organizations. George and his wife, Terry, are active in the community, serving as founding board members and past presidents of the San Marcos Boys and Girls Club. George also served on the board of directors for New Haven Youth and Family Services in Vista and San Diego OASIS. He was an avid tennis player most of his life, adding a love of golf in his later years.We would like to thank Dr. Joel Lamon and Dr. Carolyn Mulroney of UCSD Moore's Cancer Center for their care over the past three years.He passed peacefully at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019, after a 3-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. George is survived by his wife of 46 years, Terry; son, Tom (Tracy); daughter, Sara; and four grandchildren: Sophia, Lorenzo, Lily and Elias; and his dog, Lexi. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Barbara) of San Clemente and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A public Celebration of Life will be held at the San Marcos Boy's and Girl's Club, One Positive Way, San Marcos, CA 92069, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in George's name to the San Marcos Boys' and Girls' Club (www.boysgirlsclubsm.org), New Haven Youth and Family Services of Vista (www.newhavenyfs.org) or OASIS of San Diego (www.oasisnet.org/San-Diego-CA).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019