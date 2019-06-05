|
George E. Chapman CHULA VISTA Internationally honored pioneer in clinical thermography, George E. Chapman, DC, worked tirelessly researching medical thermography particularly for sports injuries and breast health, authoring 13 textbooks and 35 articles in professional journals. Dr. Chapman opened his practice in Chula Vista in 1978 after graduating from Cleveland Chiropractic College-LA and was the first accredited Chiropractic Sports Physician in the U.S.He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara. He is survived by wife, Victoria, daughter, Christine (Regina); grandsons, Alec and Andrew; brothers, James and John. Services will be held at Greenwood.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 5, 2019