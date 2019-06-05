Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Chapman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George E. Chapman Obituary
George E. Chapman CHULA VISTA Internationally honored pioneer in clinical thermography, George E. Chapman, DC, worked tirelessly researching medical thermography particularly for sports injuries and breast health, authoring 13 textbooks and 35 articles in professional journals. Dr. Chapman opened his practice in Chula Vista in 1978 after graduating from Cleveland Chiropractic College-LA and was the first accredited Chiropractic Sports Physician in the U.S.He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara. He is survived by wife, Victoria, daughter, Christine (Regina); grandsons, Alec and Andrew; brothers, James and John. Services will be held at Greenwood.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.