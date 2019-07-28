|
George E. Petersen Jr. February 13, 1954 - July 12, 2019 San Diego Kindhearted, fun-loving, family man, friend, George E. Petersen, Jr. passed suddenly July 12th, in Eugene, Oregon. Born in Orlando, Florida, to George and Wilma Petersen. Survived by his wife Melody; son Matthew; mother Wilma Petersen of Tucson; brothers Mike and David; sisters Susan, Frances and Linda; and many other loved ones. Predeceased by his father, George Sr., a German POW during WWII. George graduated from University of New Mexico, retired in 2009 from SPAWAR, after 35 years as a civilian contracting officer with the U.S. Navy. George was well known and loved, as he always had a smile to offer, and a silly joke. He made friends wherever he went. One of his favorite past times was visiting with friends, sharing a cold one while telling a story, watching ballgames, or playing pool. He enjoyed traveling, especially in the RV, beginning every trip exclaiming, "We're on an adventure!," doing photography on his smart phone (GDFP=gosh durned fancy phone); attending Comic-Con, new car shows, howling at the full moon, and making new friends. Recently they sold their home and bought a new motorhome to travel in search of new adventures and new friends. In 2012 he discovered a tumor in his neck and until his death bravely, gracefully managed his illness; did not dwell on it; rarely complained; maybe a comment he felt a pinched nerve sensation or his hip was causing him to walk slow. In the end it was his heart that gave out. In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a final "Tip of the Hat and Toast to Friendships" at a Celebration of Life gathering planned on Saturday, August 10, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Attendees should bring memories of George, to share favorite "George-isms." For more details, send an e-mail to: [email protected] Donations may be made to https://nc.thenccs.org/donate to help children with cancer.In parting, remember George's advice, "Never try to teach a pig to sing. You just annoy the pig and it's a waste of time."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019